Lista completa de ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2026

La 98.ª edición de los Premios de la Academia se celebró este domingo en Los Ángeles, con “One Battle After Another” como la gran triunfadora de la noche al obtener seis galardones, incluido el de mejor película.

La cinta de Paul Thomas Anderson se impuso a “Sinners”, que partía como favorita con 16 nominaciones y se llevó cuatro premios.

“One Battle After Another” logró seis estatuillas de las 13 a las que aspiraba, incluyendo el galardón principal, mejor película, y mejor dirección para Paul Thomas Anderson. “Sinners”, que buscaba hacer historia con 16 nominaciones, se llevó cuatro premios.

Ninguna película consiguió el denominado “quinteto de oro” (mejor película, dirección, actor, actriz y guion). En las categorías de reparto, Sean Penn y Amy Madigan se impusieron por “One Battle After Another” y “Weapons”, respectivamente.

Mejor película

Dirección

Actriz

Actor

Actor de reparto

One Oscar after another. Congratulations to ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER, this year’s Best Picture winner! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jhr5ejoHv2